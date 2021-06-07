Dutchess County Woman to Appear on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday Night

I don’t know about you, but every weeknight at 7 o’clock you’ll find me in front of the tv watching the only show that I have consistently watched for decades. Jeopardy. I thought that after Alex Trebek died I might not be as big a fan, but I’m happy to say that I still love the show. And there’s something that’s going to make it even better this Tuesday night, June 8. A woman from Dutchess County will be one of the contestants.

Molly Feibel grew up right here in Dutchess County. Molly is a graduate of FDR High School and Bard College. She works at the Clermont State Historic Site in Tivoli, and she is active in local theater in Rhinebeck. As a matter of fact, Molly is not only appearing on Jeopardy this week, she is also performing in ‘As You Like It’ weekends through June 19 at the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck. So, to say that Molly is local would be an understatement. Molly is a local woman who is also super active in our community.

Of course Molly can’t spill the beans about the outcome of her ‘Jeopardy’ appearance, but whether she wins or not, she’s obviously a winner. I don’t know too many people that can even get on ‘Jeopardy’, and if you do manage to get even that far, you’re a winner. A very smart winner. Good luck, Molly, I can’t wait to see you on the small screen and the Hudson Valley will be cheering you on. I hope you come out victorious!

