Dutchess County Veterans Receive $150,000 in Microgrants

Coming off the Memorial Day weekend where we remembered and honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice, an announcement about grant funding that will benefit so many local Veterans was shared by a Dutchess County Executive.

11 local non-profit veterans based organizations will feel the impact of $150,000 in one-time grant awards.

Get our free mobile app

11 Dutchess County Non-Profit Veterans Groups Receive Funding

In an official press release from Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O'Neil, an announcement was made about funding in the amount of $150,000 in one-time grants that will go to support '11 local non-profit veterans organizations to enhance activities and programming that addresses veterans needs and recognize the service of local veterans.'

Veterans Saluting Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The funding has been allocated in the following ways:

$15,000 - Vail Wolff McKenna Frye Post 170 for roof replacement that will free up funding for veterans in need of assistance and financial support.

$15,000 - Arlington American Legion Post 1302 for refrigeration replacement of a system that is 30+ years old.

$13,500 - Veterans Sportsmens Association for trainings like active shooter safety, self defense, etc., sport gear like kayaks and paddles, flotation devices, and to supply office equipment.

$13,000 - American Legion Hasler-Kamp Post #215 for site upgrades like tents, banners, flags and grave markers, awards and recognition certificates and the creation of a website for recruitment.

$15,000 - Town of Pleasant Valley to formally recognize Purple Heart recipients with signage, lighting, flags and equipping the memorial site with surveillance cameras.

$15,000 - Village of Fishkill for the materials and hardware for the Hometown Hero Banner Program, and supplemental funding to lower the cost of the program for local families.

$7,500 - Stanford Fire Company No. 1, Inc - Plaques, military banners, flags, monuments and display cases for veteran recognition.

$12,500 - Town of Poughkeepsie for banners for Veterans Recognition Programs.

$13,500 - American Legion Post 739 for equipment purchases, infrastructure updates including entry door replacement, refrigeration and dehumidifier updates. Also to purchase flags for the grounds to honor deceased veterans.

$15,000 - My Brother Vinny to upgrade the warehouse with insulation, shelving and equipment supplies that are distributed to veterans.

$15,000 Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation to expand programming for veterans in the county and educate Dutchess County veterans about the available resources.

canva canva loading...

Funds Will Enhance Offerings and Provide Services for Dutchess County Veterans

In 2022, 15 local organizations and municipalities were awarded funds totaling $180,000 as part of the Dutchess Veterans Microgrant Program, with the funds primarily used for purchases or needs that make programs more accessible for veterans, or enhance current offerings.

canva canva loading...

Veterans support is a major priority across the county, with County Executive O'Neil sharing the following:

These brave men and women have put their lives on the line for us and we need to make sure they are taken care of when they return home. There are many organizations throughout our county doing remarkable work to support our local veterans and we are pleased these dollars will further efforts to enhance the love of our local veterans and honor them for their service to our country.

For those looking for information regarding the services available for Dutchess County Veterans, please click here.

Revolutionary War Time Capsule: The Odell House/Rochambeau Headquarters This historic home, originally built in 1732, played host to George Washington and was headquarters for French General Rochambeau