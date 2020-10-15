Dutchess County Releases Halloween Safety Guidelines

With Halloween just about two weeks away, many people's plans are still up in there due to the pandemic. Dutchess County has now released Halloween safety guidelines.

Dutchess County has released Halloween safety guidelines and they broke it down into four different categories, Trick-or-treaters, parents, homeowners, and Halloween parties.

For trick-or-treaters, if you feel sick, please stay at home. Be sure to only trick-or-treat with people you live with and stay six-feet away from people you don't know. Don't wear a costume mask unless you have a snug-fit face-covering underneath it. Use hand sanitizer often and wash your hands before eating any candy.

The guidelines for parents coincide with the treat-or-treaters. Parents should talk to their children about social distancing, and be sure to bring a flashlight if out after dark. Wash hands as soon as returning home, and make sure children unwrap their candy and then wash their hands.

If you are not going out trick-or-treating and you are a homeowner handing out candy, if you feel sick, don't hand out candy, it's that simple. Wash your hands with soap and water or use sanitizer before handing out candy. If you don't feel safe handing out candy, leave a bowl out with candy in and a light on.

For people who want to have a Halloween party, instead, consider hosting a drive-by Halloween parade. If you do decide to hold a party, COVID-19 guidelines limit parties to 50 people. Attendees must wear proper face coverings, and socially distance themselves from others. Make sure to clean and disinfect surfaces before and after the party.

More information can be found on Dutchess County's website.