The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone about a new scam that is on the rise. It seems like every other day there is some kind of warning about this and it can be a bit unsettling. According to a post by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, here's what to look out for.

Beware of Calls Like This:

The scammer reportedly poses as a representative from a law enforcement agency along with identifying as a law enforcement individual and tries to convince the victim that their relative was in trouble and needs money. Scammers have allegedly made up elaborate stories in an attempt to get money from the victim, how awful.

Very Important Things to Remember:

These are simple and might seem like common sense, but.....

Law enforcement would not attempt to make promises or satisfy a warrant to avoid persecution by soliciting money

DO NOT meet up with someone you don't know, this could lead to a potentially dangerous situation

If you are contacted by someone you don't know, DO NOT SEND THEM MONEY

Be cautious of any emails that are from someone you don't know

If you do get a call that a loved one is in jail, CONFIRM it before you send any money

What to Do If You Suspect You're Being Scammed:

If you think you have been a victim of a scam or know someone who has been, please call the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at (845)-486-3800 or the tip line at (845)-605-CLUE and dcsotips@gmail.com.

Be extra cautious and safe out there.

