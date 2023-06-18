At times, it's the little things in life that bring us joy. This could include a visit to our favorite local coffee shop and being greeted by familiar faces.

Small moments in life such as shopping local and helping grow the community while connecting with residents who enjoy doing the same could also make our day.

In the Hudson Valley, residents are very supportive of local businesses and look forward to visiting their favorite spots weekly or even daily. I have many places in the Hudson Valley that I love to support, enjoy their fresh and locally baked goodies and meet new people there too.

While some of these businesses provide us with healthy food and a friendship, they also are a safe space to meet up with others in the same location.

I noticed while traveling that New York state, especially the Hudson Valley is known for their small businesses such as delis, diners and inviting coffee shops.

Dutchess County, NY Residents Are Concerned Over Fan Favorite Delis Future

Local residents in Dutchess County, NY are questioning their favorite hang out and go-to deli in the area. On different social media groups, residents were concerned over the future of this popular business that so many enjoy.

Will they be able to continue to show their support?

An Online Listing Provides Information Regarding Popular Dutchess County, NY Deli Being For Sale

Trulia and Zillow provided information about a Dutchess County, NY deli and if it's for sale.

Mr. V's Deli is located at 297 Main St in Beacon, NY. While the comments on social media drew guests to doing their own research online, they may still be scratching their heads.

On Trulia, it states,

"This property is not currently for sale or for rent on Trulia. The description and property data below may have been provided by a third party, the homeowner or public records." "This single-family home is located at 297 Main St, Beacon, NY. 297 Main St is in Beacon, NY and in ZIP code 12508. This property has approximately 2,520 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.37 acres and was built in 1930."

A Hudson Valley Article Brings Attention To Mr. V's Deli Status In the Hudson Valley



A Little Beacon Blog shared information on a recent article and Instagram post about the future of Mr. V's Deli.

"Mr. V’s Deli is selling. Their lease is up at the end of June, 2023, and they are not renewing. Maggie, who is 60 and has worked for what was her father’s deli for 30 years, says she’s tired, but would like to work for a new owner." "The business is listed for $199,000. She is willing to sell the name with the business. Which would only make sense if the new owner kept the same theme, vibes and respect for how the food has been prepared. "

Since Mr. V's Deli's lease is up at the end of June, there will only be two options for this business.

How Will Mr. V's Deli Not Close Their Doors In Beacon, NY?



As Dutchess County, NY residents question the future of their fan favorite eatery, others are thinking of a brighter solution.

Could it be possible that if someone bought Mr. V's Deli that it would remain open? It would make Hudson Valley residents happy if someone kept the tradition going in Beacon, NY and to have Maggie under the same roof still.

Only time will tell.

Where is your favorite, local business to support in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

