Dutchess County Farm Kicks Off Holiday Markets With Fall Festival

It’s already October, and forgive me for saying this if you’re not ready, but the holidays will be here before you know it. Yes, those holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanza, and all those other holidays that you’ll need to shop for. And there is a great local option that's quite different and, in my opinion, a lot more fun that shopping at the mall. And it's right in Dutchess County.

Limar’s Farm and Nursery on Noxon Road in LaGrangeville will be once again bringing you an awesome holiday market on the weekends, and it all kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 23 with the Fall Fest Music on the Farm. There will be local craft vendors from 9AM - 3PM, and make sure you bring the kids in costume because there will be trick or treating with the vendors. The Dutchess County SPCA will be on hand, plus there will be live music, drinks and food available starting at 4PM. Bring your own chairs, and hang out with old and new friends by the fire pit on Limar’s patio. Sounds like a great way to kick off a season of cool events at the farm.

Last year’s holiday market at Limar’s Farm and Nursery was a huge success and way more fun than shopping at crowded stores. Buying and giving local gifts is also quite appealing to me. Don’t worry about the cold either, because when the weather turns the market will move into the greenhouse. It’s beginning to look a lot like… oh, nevermind. Too soon.

