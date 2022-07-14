Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.

Limar’s Farm and Nursery at 1167 Noxon Road in LaGrangeville will be holding Summer Markets and Kid Crafts every Saturday from 9AM - 3PM. Not only is it fun for the kids, you can get some pretty cool stuff for yourself. Imagine that... fun for the whole family all in one place. Check out some of the vendors that will be at Limar’s Saturday Summer Markets. You probably won't be leaving there empty handed.

KSJ Custom Creations will be there with lovely things for your home, the Crazy Box Bakery from Coxsackie will satisfy your sweet tooth, and the Farmhouse Flame Company makes organic soy wax candles. Echo Women’s Boutique and Toy Store out of Beacon will be set up at the Saturday Summer Market, too.

And don’t forget that Limar’s Farm and Nursery has some of the nicest plants around, plus all kinds of cool stuff for your garden and yard like topsoil, mulch, sweet peet, stone, and more. Limar’s is also the home to Dutchess Hops; the first Hudson Valley commercial hops grower. You can check out more information about Limar’s Farm and the Saturday Summer Markets at the Limar’s Farm web page.

