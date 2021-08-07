Dutchess County Fair Announces Date for Special Needs Visitors

Dutchess County Fair opens Tuesday August 24th, 2021.

After having to cancel the fair last year due to COVID-19, the Dutchess County Fair is back this year with everything that we look forward to each year. This year, the 175th Dutchess County Fair will welcome back the return of "ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday" which is designed to give any individuals with developmental disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy everything at the fair ahead of the large crowds.

According to a press release form the Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and fairgrounds President Andy Imperati have announced that "ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday" will happen this year on Thursday August 26th starting at 9 a.m.

Molinaro said, "After a long and difficult year-and-a-half for everyone, I am thrilled for the return of the Dutchess County Fair and ‘ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday.’ It is important for all to be able to enjoy the allure the Fair provides and being able to include sensory-friendly offerings is best of all. We thank the Dutchess County Agricultural Society and the entire Dutchess County Fairgrounds team for their continued commitment to ‘ThinkDIFFERENTLY’ and their collaboration on this inclusive event."

Any guests with developmental disabilities, along with their families will be able to enjoy the Dutchess County Fair starting at 9 a.m. Thursday with sensory-sensitive hours throughout the morning on the fairs midway from 9:30 a.m. to noon. If you plan to enjoy "ThinkDIFFERENTLY" Thursday this year please make sure you enter the fair at the main ticket gate, at the Welcome Center, conveniently located near accessible parking.

The Dutchess County Fair located at the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York, runs Tuesday, August 24th through Sunday, August 29th, opening at 10 a.m. each day. This year admission and ride tickets for the fair can be purchased online ONLY and can be purchased here, children 11 and under are free.

