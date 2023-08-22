East Fishkill Police Pay a Visit To Dutchess County Daycare

East Fishkill Police Pay a Visit To Dutchess County Daycare

Bright Horizons at Fishkill Facebook/Canva

One Hudson Valley Police Department recently needed to make a quick stop.

The Hudson Valley is filled with many brave men and women who help keep us safe and protect us. I can only imagine what a day in their job looks like, but sometimes a police officer's workday is filled with fun.

Bright Horizons at Fishkill Facebook/Canva
Bright Horizons at Fishkill is a daycare in the Hudson Valley and they were recently teaching their kids about the community and all about different community workers (what a good idea and lesson for young minds). Officer Mullaney from the East Fishkill Police Department recently visited Bright Horizons and taught the kids about the importance of calling 911. That is an extremely important lesson and knowing how to call 911 is crucial for anyone. However, there was even more that he did...

Officer Mullaney also gave the students a chance to explore his police car. A few kids even got to sit in the driver seat and it looks like they were already naturals behind the wheel. What young kid doesn't want to do that?

Thank you to Officer Mullaney and Bright Horizons for coming together and teaching such an important lesson. Are there any other lessons that you think should be taught to young learners? Are there other community workers who you think should visit the daycare? Share your answers with us on the station app.

.
