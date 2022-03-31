Beacon, NY is the only Place on the East Coast with This Kind of Restaurant

Beacon, NY is one of my favorite towns within the Hudson Valley. They have the most unique restaurants, local businesses, majestic waterfall, and most of all, cool hiking trails.

Beacon, NY is known as a "Mini Manhattan".

Beacon has an entirely new name for itself. Over the past couple of years, we have all watched this town grow and flourish.

It's inspiring to see villages and towns within the Hudson Valley expand and bring in more local business for our area. Unlike any other town, Beacon really does have it all.

Recently, I mentioned how there's a neat speakeasy-style bar that has historic ties to the Hudson Valley.

Where is this Dr. Who-themed restaurant?

Known for being a British-style restaurant, they have many visitors.

It's located at 165 Main St, Beacon NY 12508

How can you visit The Pandorica?

They have exclusive hours that they are open for business. Friday, Saturday, and Sundays, they are open at 12 noon. They close at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays at 5 PM. The Pandorica has limited capacity so they recommend calling ahead to make reservations.

You can reach them at 845-831-6287.

If you're ready for a unique experience or refer to yourself as a Whovian, then you might qualify. Even non-Whovians are welcomed here, haha.

This restaurant is known as the only Doctor Who-themed restaurant on the East Coast.

They have the perfect amount of décor inside. While visiting, you can watch Doctor Who while enjoying food off of their menu. They have options such as "spoilers" and "sweeties".

Along with food, The Pandorica also serves wines, beers, and a fine collection of teas.

Would you work there?

This restaurant is hiring. I would imagine it would be fun to be in this environment and within Beacon's community.

