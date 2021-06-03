Dog Rescued After Plummeting 200 Feet at New York State Park

An adorable dog was saved after a tragic and terrifying fall.

The worst thing that can happen while you're out adventuring is something bad happening to a loved one. Whether it's a human or a pet, anything hurting them is terrifying and devastating. Now imagine not being able to do anything when that happens? Even worse. In New York State, a dog plummeted 200 feet in a park over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the New York State Park Police Facebook page, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, a black lab fell 150 to 200 feet at Letchworth State Park around 5 p.m. Letchworth State Park is in the Western New York region of the state. This dog is potentially the cutest black lab I have ever seen. The dog was three years old and named Achillies. The dog survived the fall but was completely stranded. That's where the Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue came into play. Below is a picture of the dog being rescued.

Dog Falls in State Park

To save the pup, the Genesee High Angle Rop Rescue team assembled to find and rescue the dog. Sgt. Phil Nesbitt and Officer James Marzec, with the help of others, went over the drop to rescue the dog. Achillies was safely retrieved and returned to his owner. According to the New York State Park Police Facebook, the dog only suffered a broken rear leg and other minor injuries and is otherwise healthy. Thankfully, the situation wasn't as bad as it could have been. The dog was immediately taken to an emergency veterinarian to treat injuries.