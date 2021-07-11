Do You Remember What this Abandoned Business Was Years Ago?

This place has seen so many transformations that some Hudson Valley residents have forgotten what used to be here.

Does anyone know what used to be here? Do you know what this place was originally?

The Hudson Valley has been seeing a lot of business close up for good lately. It's been a crazy year and a half. We're just now starting to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Sadly, Route 9 in Poughkeepsie is becoming a restaurant graveyard. This building recently came up in conversation and it had me guessing. What was this place originally?

Did anyone go to the El Toro Loco Tequila Bar? I only know a few people who dined there but they said it was actually quite good. However, the bar seemed like it was pretty short-lived.

Do you remember what was there before El Toro Loco Tequila Bar? You might recall because it wasn't all that long ago. If you look at the door handles you can get a clue. It was the Tilted Kilt. They served beer and pub food with female waitstaff wearing kilts. It was also a short-lived restaurant.

That's how far back my memory of this place goes but how about yours? Did you know that before it was a Celtic Hooters it was a different restaurant entirely? You might have totally forgotten. Take a guess and scroll down to see if you really remember.

Before it was Tilted Kilt it was Bugaboo Creek Steak House. Do you remember this place? Did you eat there? If so, how was it? Was there a restaurant there before Bugaboo Creek Steak House?

