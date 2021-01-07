Did You Miss This Hudson Valley Hidden Gem in The Godfather?

I know I'm not the only one who enjoyed a movie marathon or two during the holidays.

It felt like I was watching The Godfather for what seemed like forever while lounging around the house around Christmas time.

I know I was completely in the dark about this, but did you know a Hudson Valley historic site has ties to the Godfather movies?

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site's Facebook page shared the following history and cinematic fact earlier this week.

In the post, they share that the film shares a "connection to the Vanderbilt family and their New York Central railroad." While watching Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 film The Godfather, pay close attention to the scene where Don Corleone is meeting with the other mafia families to discuss peace.

Take a close look at the art in that scene. You will see a painting of a train and to that side of that a painting of a man. The Vanderbilt staff explains on Facebook the Hudson Valley connection explaining:

The train in the painting is NYC 999, supposedly the first steam locomotive to go 100mph. And on the right side of the frame you can see a portrait of a gentleman. It is partially obscured by two standing gentlemen. It is a portrait of William H. Vanderbilt, son of the Commodore Vanderbilt and father of Frederick Vanderbilt who owned the mansion in Hyde Park.

The scene was filmed, according to their statement, at the "former New York Central railroad boardroom in the former New York Central building, now the Helmsley Building."

It's always fun to find Hudson Valley hidden gems in movies we love. It's even better when it's in a major blockbuster like The Godfather.

Did you know this Hudson Valley fun fact?