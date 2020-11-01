47 Stunning Photos Of Summer And Fall At Vanderbilt Mansion

Vanderbilt Mansion is one of the Hudson Valley's most beloved treasures and there aren't many better places in the region to experience nature firsthand as summer gives way to fall. In 1940 the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places and is operated to this day by the National Park Service.

Known as Hyde Park, the mansion was designed and constructed from 1896-1899 for the uber-wealthy Vanderbilt family. Frederick Vanderbilt lived there part-time with his wife Louise Anthony and the 54 room mansion was used primarily as a vacation home. The location was convenient for Vanderbilt as he owned New York Central Railroad at the time and had a private stop on the railroad line to access the property as he pleased.

Louise passed away in 1926 and Frederick in 1938 at which point the mansion and property were passed on to a niece by the name of Margaret Van Ellen. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt stepped in and played a part in her donation to the National Park Service. For a more in-depth look at the compelling history of the property, you can link up with more information here.

While public tours of the mansion are closed to the public, the grounds remain open daily for everyone to enjoy from 8 AM - 6 PM. You can find more information on the National Park Service website. Thank you to local resident John Joy for use of the photos.