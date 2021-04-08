Did You Know the Hudson Valley Has a Pierogi Company?

I love pierogies. Homemade pierogies are the best, but I’ll even eat frozen pierogies. In fact, I’ve eaten a lot more frozen pierogies than fresh, but that may change. I just found out, accidentally, that the Hudson Valley actually has its own pierogi company.

So, I was having a craving for pierogies, the good homemade pierogies, and I googled it. Well, I come to find out that there is a company called Helena’s Specialty Foods out of Kerhonkson in Ulster County. And one of their specialties is handmade pierogies. And you should see how many fillings they offer at Helena’s. There’s your potato and onion, potato and cheddar, and some really different fillings like broccoli, bacon, buffalo chicken, jalapenos, spinach and more. Yum! And it’s not just pierogies. They also sell kielbasa, like six different kinds. And all sorts of European specialties.

Maybe you grew up in a family where you ate European foods and you long for those flavors of your childhood. Or maybe you just love pierogies. Either way, it’s pretty nice to know that you can buy local, even when it comes to pierogies. I admit I haven’t yet tried Helena’s, but it’s definitely in my future plans.

Helena’s is located at 5754 Route 209 in Kerhonkson, and currently, they do not ship. But I’m thinking it’s going to be worth the drive. And Kerhonkson is beautiful this time of year, so it might be the perfect road trip. For more information about Helena’s, visit their website. Happy eating!

