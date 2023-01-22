Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods

It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods.

It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.

It's not uncommon for hikers to stumble across some crazy finds, but one recent discovery has some people scratching their heads.

On January 9 two forest rangers were on patrol when they stumbled across a curious find. Rangers Russo and Sweekeny were in the Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area when they spotted a Jeep. That's right, an abandoned Jeep was just sitting there in the middle of nowhere.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

It's unclear exactly where the Jeep came from, but the New York State Department of Conservation thinks that the drivers were up to some illegal activity. According to a release from the DEC, the vehicle is suspected to have been involved in some unauthorized off-roading. Rangers believe that the driver got stuck and left the Jeep behind.

Unable to locate the vehicle's owner, DEC agents made arrangements to tow the Jeep off of the trail. Rangers say they are currently investigating who the driver could have been. Photos released by the Department of Environmental Conservation appear to show the vehicle without a front license plate. It's unknown of the plates were removed by the owner.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

If you have information about the abandoned Jeep, you can contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. I'm sure they'd love to get some help solving this mystery.

Bands You Didn't Realize Are Turning 50 in 2023 These bands will celebrate 50 years in 2023.