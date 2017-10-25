Deep Breath. There Will be No Snow Next Week

Everyone take a big step back. Deep breath in. Now, say it with me "There will be no snow this weekend,"

If you have been scrolling through social media this morning you might have seen an article about a blizzard hitting the east coast next Monday. This is what some people like to call "Fake News."

Thankfully here in the Hudson Valley we have sites like HudsonValleyWeather.com to bring us to our senses. They took to Facebook to dispel the rumors of an incoming winter storm.

The fake article, which looks a lot like ABC 7 NY New site, claims that from Monday night into Tuesday New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey would see significant amount of snowfall. That kind of news throws us Hudson Valley residents into a tizzy of milk and bread buying.

All it takes is a quick glance at the top of the screen to see there's no publish date. Obviously it's a fake.

In real news, the Farmers Almanac did predict some heavy snow for October 2017. That, however, has proven to not be true since just the other day the Hudson Valley was sitting pretty at 75 degrees.

BONUS VIDEO