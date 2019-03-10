DEC Announces 2019-2020 Duck Season Dates

The DEC announced the results of a two-year scientific study to determine best duck hunting seasons for the coming year.

The DEC selected the duck season rates by using a process that maximizes duck hunter inclusion, is rooted in scientific data, and balances factors in duck abundance and specific zones of the state.

Duck hunters like to see a variety of duck species when they hunt. DEC paired this information with new, zone-specific data on duck abundance and migration. Through this process, DEC identified season dates that best fit the values of duck hunters.

Duck season in New York will be open for the following dates in 2019-2020:

Western Zone : Beginning the third Saturday in October, running 23 days, ending on a Sunday; a second split beginning on the last Saturday in November, running 37 days, and ending on a Sunday

: Beginning the third Saturday in October, running 23 days, ending on a Sunday; a second split beginning on the last Saturday in November, running 37 days, and ending on a Sunday Northeastern Zone : Beginning on the first Saturday in October, running for 23 days, ending on a Sunday, and a second split beginning the first Saturday following the closure of the 1st split, running 37 days, and ending on a Sunday

: Beginning on the first Saturday in October, running for 23 days, ending on a Sunday, and a second split beginning the first Saturday following the closure of the 1st split, running 37 days, and ending on a Sunday Southeastern Zone : Beginning the third Saturday in October, running for 44 days, ending on a Sunday, and a second split beginning the first Saturday following the closure of the 1st split, running 16 days, and ending on a Sunday

: Beginning the third Saturday in October, running for 44 days, ending on a Sunday, and a second split beginning the first Saturday following the closure of the 1st split, running 16 days, and ending on a Sunday Long Island Zone: Beginning on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, running for 9 days, ending on a Sunday, and a second split running for 51 days, opening on a Saturday, and ending on the last Sunday in January

The DEC will announce tentative bag limits for all game birds in April. More information can be found on the DEC's website.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO