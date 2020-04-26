*** From April 2020 ***

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently set up a social distancing tip line for New Yorkers to report group gatherings and other violations as a way to hopefully help flatten the curve in the fight against COVID-19. Well, this didn't go so well. Some folks may not be too keen on the idea of ratting out their friends and neighbors. or maybe we're going crazy.

The NY Post is reporting that anonymous tip line was bombed and trolled with an array of penis pictures, pics of people giving the middle finger, Hitler memes, and other crude posts.

Some other witty entries included pics of Mayor De Blasio dropping the Staten Island groundhog in 2014,

The Post says it is uncertain if any of the vulgar pics and comments were from people who actually lived in New York City. No women named Karen could be reached for comment as of this time. Well, least he tried.

In Other More Recent News

Is it so much to ask to keep your pants on in public? It allegedly was for one brazen customer, and now the owner and employees of a restaurant in New York are left having to pick up after this man's angry tirade. The incident happened Saturday and the shocking encounter was all captured on surveillance video, according to the New York Post. The owner of the restaurant says this is not the first time they've had problems with this no pants wearing troublemaker.

No Pants, NO Service!

The Post says the suspect was asked to leave the 4 Choices & A Soup earlier Saturday for not wearing any pants. Employees say that while he is a regular at the establishment in Flushing, he has caused problems before. The owner told the Post that they've caught him urinating in front of the store, and he was even spotted with absolutely no clothes on one day.

The Post says the same man allegedly returned that afternoon with a hammer and proceeded to smash every glass window, glass door, and areas near the food as possible. The owner says the man is not mentally well and that they thought he may have been off his meds this particular day. The restaurant went on to say that one days when he takes his medication is pretty normal.

Police say he has been arrested and charges are pending.