Daryl's House in Pawling is now closed.

The decision was made this week to close down the popular music venue due to 'the existing situation," which is most likely referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. Up until last week, the club was hosting virtual concerts on its Facebook page. During the online performances, club operators were actively soliciting monetary donations to keep Dary's House from closing. Facebook postings from the venue asked patrons to send money through PayPal to support the club and musicians who have been invited to stream their shows.

A. Boris

In a statement from Daryl Hall, the rocker says he's optimistic that the closure will not become permanent. Vowing to someday return, the Hall & Oates frontman says the club will "come back."

I am sorry to say that Dary'ls House is going to have to close temporarily due to the existing situation, but we're gonna come back! I hope to see everyone soon.

The venue's Facebook page was flooded with condolences from fans who were disappointed to hear about the closure. Many expressed their desire to return to Daryl's House someday if the club is able to reopen.

A message sent to the club's mailing list says that live shows will continue to be broadcast from inside the club during the closure. A schedule will be posted on the venue's website.

This week new restrictions have been put on bars and restaurants. The New York State Liquor Authority announced that live music at bars can't be advertised, all live music must be non-ticketed events and cover charges aren't allowed. It's unclear if these new regulations were a factor in the venue's decision to close, as many people have indicated that the closure was actually planned before the restrictions had been updated.