Dangerous Artic Blast: New York State May Feel Like -45 Degrees

Thursday's freezing weather is sadly just an appetizer for what's in store for the Hudson Valley this weekend.

Today, Thursday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter.

Winter Is Coming For New York State

Punxsutawney Phil Makes Annual Forecast On Groundhog Day Getty Images loading...

While we might have six more weeks of winter, winter is gonna blast New York in the face this weekend.

Up To -35 Wind Chill For Upstate New York, Frostbite Warning For New York State Residents

'Artic Blast' Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State

Hudson Valley Weather previously reported on this "arctic blast" that's going to impact the region.

"Temperatures will begin to tumble early on Friday, as strong gusty winds out of the north usher in the polar air. Dangerously low wind chills as low as -20° are possible in the valley early on Saturday, as actual air temperatures could fall below 0°," Hudson Valley Weather states.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to fall into the teens with a wind chill at or near 0 degrees.

"The end result will likely be similar to the arctic blast we experienced around Christmas," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "The jet stream will push a cold front through the northeast Thursday night and send a batch of polar air straight into eastern Canada and New England for Friday and Saturday."

Artic Front Moves Into Hudson Valley

Thermometer frozen in a block of ice, Color, Grouped elements Dynamic Graphics loading...

Hudson Valley Weather believes the artic front will reach the region around 2 a.m. Friday.

"It’s passage will be marked by a decaying line of snow squalls, followed by gusty NW winds and dropping temps. In fact, tomorrow high temps will occur around 1AM and will continue to drop as colder air advects into the region on gusty NW winds," Hudson Valley Weather wrote Thursday morning.

-25 Wind Chill Predicted For Hudson Valley

Hands holding a mug Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Hudson Valley Weather believes the "dangerous windchill" will drop to as low a -25 degrees at times over the weekend.

"Winds will peak tomorrow evening, 30-40 mph gusts with some 50 mph gusts possible across the higher terrain. This will lead to the well-advertised dangerous windchills tomorrow into Saturday which will drop as low as -25° at times," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

