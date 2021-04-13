Dad of 4 Voted ‘Best Painter’ Killed Outside Hudson Valley Home

Hudson Valley residents are helping out the family of a man who was tragically killed outside his home.

Dennis Toscano, 60, of Liberty was fatally struck by a car as he unloaded groceries on Saturday around 9:45 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Toscano's surviving family.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dennis's passing and in order to lessen the load on his family, anyone willing to help cover the cost of the services and memorial he deserves would be greatly appreciated," the GoFundMe states.

Toscano is survived by two children, two stepchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews and his girlfriend, according to GoFundMe.

"Dennis was a man of many facets, a mentor, he ran in marathons, loved to ride his motorcycle, was recently voted best painter in Sullivan County loved his family and was well-liked among his community," the GoFundMe adds. "Many friends will miss him as well. The lives he touched and the people he helped came from all walks of life and he was kind to all."

As of this writing over $11,500 has been raised.

On Monday, police arrested Joseph Maxwell, Jr. Police say they found the 34-year-old’s car with a smashed windshield and front end damage. Maxwell was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident but police add more charges are likely.

