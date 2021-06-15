Cuomo: New York Ready To Return To ‘Life As Normal,’ Before COVID

New York is officially ready to return to life before we knew about COVID, social distancing or face masks.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he plans to lift most of the remaining COVID restrictions once 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We hit 70 percent, we will be back to life as normal,” Cuomo said.

Monday morning Cuomo announced 69.9 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"A year ago, it was unfathomable to think we'd be at this point today," Cuomo said Monday morning. "New York is the greatest state in the nation and New Yorkers have shown that they are a true force to be reckoned with. If you haven't already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine so that you can fully enjoy all that this beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones this summer."

Late Monday, the CDC announced New York reached 70 percent. Cuomo has yet to make a formal comment to lift restrictions since the CDC's announcement but it is expected he will make an announcement when Cuomo updates New York's COVID numbers Tuesday morning.

New York's COVID industry-specific guidelines -- including capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing -- will become optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barbershops and personal care services, among other commercial settings, officials say.

Large-scale event venues, pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings must continue to follow the State's guidelines until more New Yorkers are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals will still be responsible for maintaining proper social distancing of six feet and wearing a mask as per federal CDC guidance. Consistent with the State's implementation of the recent CDC guidance, masks will still be required for unvaccinated individuals.

