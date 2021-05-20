Cuomo: New York Hits ‘Major Milestone’ in Fight With COVID

Gov. Cuomo believes New York just reached a "major milestone" in the fight with coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced 62 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older and 51 percent of all vaccine-eligible New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 109,748 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 800,437 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

"As we hit a major milestone in reopening our state, it's important to remember that our progress on vaccinations has been a key component in making this big comeback possible," Cuomo said. "Reopening does not in any way mean that getting vaccinated has become less urgent. As always, we are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis.

"If you still need to get your shot, you just have to show up at one of our many sites across the state and roll up your sleeve," Cuomo added.

Also on Wednesday, the day New York State adopted the CDC's updated guidance on masks and social distancing today, Cuomo announced the statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.00 percent, the lowest since October 10. New York State also eliminated most capacity limits on Wednesday.

"This is a huge milestone in our reopening and our efforts to build New York back better and stronger. New York is making tremendous strides in beating back COVID," Cuomo said. "It's because of that progress that we are able to ease restrictions on businesses and lift mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals in most public places."

