Cuomo is Cracking Down on Drinking at Local Concerts

You may see more security at local concert venues this summer.

Governor Cuomo is making sure some people behave as concert season returns in the Hudson Valley and the rest of New York.

We may have forgotten what it was like to enjoy your favorite band live while rocking out in the crowd with your phone in one hand and a beer in the other when your old enough. It's important that we don't forget about the responsibility that 's put upon concert goers at these events.

We went a full year without live music and we can't though we're all excited for live music to return we can't get too crazy. Especially the younger fans in the crowd.

This week Governor Cuomo announced that the state will have investigators crack down on underage drinking at outdoor concert venues this summer with Operation Prevent. Operation Prevent is an effort to keep young concert goers safe during a show.

Apparently, the crackdown will focus on the use of Fake ID's. Anyone under the age of 21 who is caught with a fake ID could be ticketed along with receiving a suspension of their license for 90 days to a year. According to the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports, minors who drink at these events are more likely to be involved in an auto accident, get alcohol poisoning or even worse.

Some venues listed on the crackdown are the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Jones Beach, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua and the Lakeview Amphitheater.