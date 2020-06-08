Cuomo Gives ‘Very, Very Good News’ About COVID-19 in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers "bent" the COVID-19 curve while releasing "very, very good news."

Cuomo announced on Sunday, 60,435 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday with 781 tests coming back positive, about 1 percent, marking the lowest number of positive COVID-19 New York as seen in one day since March 16, before the state shut down.

"That is very very good news," Cuomo said Sunday during his COVID-19 press briefing. Okay, and we said the reopening is calibrated to the metrics in the data if that's where we are that's good news means the plan is working these we bent the curve and on those numbers, we can advance the reopening."

In terms of advancing the reopening, Cuomo announced the Hudson Valley is "on track" to enter Phase 2 of the reopening on Tuesday while Long Island is "on track" for Phase 2 on Wednesday.

Cuomo also announced outdoor, socially distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26, subject to any outbreaks or significant changes in the metrics.

Over the weekend, Cuomo said announced the state reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of total hospitalizations was down to 2,603 from a record-high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic, and 35 people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just eight weeks ago.

On Saturday, Cuomo confirmed places of worship will be permitted to reopen with 25 percent occupancy with all social distancing protocols in place during Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening plan.

"In terms of reopening, we have been calibrating our strategy based on the data and the facts, and overall the numbers are down, the numbers are good and our plan is working," Cuomo said Sunday. "Based on today's numbers we can continue to advance our reopening.