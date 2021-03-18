Cuomo Dodges Questions, Issues More COVID Rules For New York

Gov. Cuomo dodged questions about sexual harassment allegations but issued new COVID rules for New York State that impacts many Empire State residents.

On Wednesday, WNYC reporter Gwynne Hogan said she "got muted" when she brought up a New York Times report regarding the ongoing sexual harassment allegations brought against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Got muted immediately after asking why @NYGovCuomo leaked Boylan's personnel records and reportedly circulated a letter saying she was backed by Trump supporters, @JonCampbellGAN did you get muted? Governors office had said they would start allowing us follow up questions...," Hogan tweeted after Cuomo's press conference with reporters.

The new report states Cuomo wrote a letter that suggested accusations made by Lindsey Boylan were "premeditated and politically motivated." Boylan was the first woman to come forward with sexual harassment allegations.

“Miss Boylan is one of the issues that is going to be reviewed by the Assembly and the attorney general, and I want them to do their review and let them determine the facts, and then we’ll take it from there. You need to know facts. Now, we could either debate facts in the media or we could let fact-finders find facts, and then have an intelligent conversation on an agreed-to set of facts, rather than have competing facts. But I'm not going to comment until those reviews are finished," Cuomo said when questioned by Hogan about the New York Times report before quickly wrapping up his press conference.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a number of coronavirus restriction roll-backs.

Starting Monday, March 22, the final five remaining yellow zone clusters in New York State will be lifted. Those clusters are in the East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor and Kew Gardens/Forest Hills in Queens. Any specific restrictions in those locations will be lifted and aligned with statewide guidance, officials say.

Also on Monday, March 22, indoor fitness classes can begin reopening statewide at 33 percent capacity with health screening and contact information required at sign-in. Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Local health departments shall inspect before or within 2 weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance.

Beginning April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted. The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated in late-April.

