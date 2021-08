Cuomo: ‘Delta Variant is Threatening’ New York’s ‘Future’

Gov. Cuomo is worried the COVID Delta variant is ruining New York's future.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. 3.32 percent of all tests in the last 24 hours came back positive. 3,615 out of 108,965 tests came back positive in the past 24 hours.

The statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is 2.96 percent, the Mid-Hudson Region's seven-day average percent positive rate stands at 2.98 percent.

The Capital Region continues to have the highest seven-day average positivity rate in all of New York State at 4.37 percent. Central New York is second-highest at 3.93 percent, according to Cuomo.

"COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers' concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good," Cuomo said. "The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis. For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn't yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can."

According to Cuomo, 76.6 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 69.3 percent have completed their vaccine series. Just over 64 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

