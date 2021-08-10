Cuomo Believes These 53 New York Counties Should Mask Up, Again
Gov. Cuomo is requesting local governments in over 50 New York counties make residents wear a mask, including the Hudson Valley.
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
Shortly after the CDC updated guidance on mask-wearing, Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.
"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."
Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.
"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."
As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.
The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. The CDC believes residents in counties with "Substantial" or "High" rates of COVID transmission should wear masks again indoors.
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" COVID infection rates:
- Dutchess County
- Sullivan County
- Orange County
- Westchester County
- Rockland County
- Albany County
- Rensselaer County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Warren County
- Hamilton County
- Kings County
- Nassau County
- Suffolk County
- Queens County
- Bronx County
- New York County
- Richmond County
- Herkimer County
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "Substantial" COVID infection rates:
- Ulster County
- Putnam County
- Washington County
- Greene County
- Delaware County
- Schoharie County
- Erie County
- Niagra County
- Monroe County
- Wayne County
- Ontario County
- Cayuga County
- Tompkins County
- Seneca County
- Onondaga County
- Lewis County
- Otsego County
- Chenango County
- Cattaraugus County
- Orleans County
- Chemung County
- Tioga County
- Broome County
- Cortland County
- Jefferson County
- Oswego County
- Oneida County
- Madison County
- Fulton County
- Montgomery County
- Chautauqua County
- St. Lawrence County
