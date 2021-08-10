Cuomo Believes These 53 New York Counties Should Mask Up, Again

Gov. Cuomo is requesting local governments in over 50 New York counties make residents wear a mask, including the Hudson Valley.

The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

Shortly after the CDC updated guidance on mask-wearing, Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.

"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."

Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.

"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. The CDC believes residents in counties with "Substantial" or "High" rates of COVID transmission should wear masks again indoors.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" COVID infection rates:

Dutchess County

Sullivan County

Orange County

Westchester County

Rockland County

Albany County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Warren County

Hamilton County

Kings County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Queens County

Bronx County

New York County

Richmond County

Herkimer County

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "Substantial" COVID infection rates:

Ulster County

Putnam County

Washington County

Greene County

Delaware County

Schoharie County

Erie County

Niagra County

Monroe County

Wayne County

Ontario County

Cayuga County

Tompkins County

Seneca County

Onondaga County

Lewis County

Otsego County

Montgomery County

Chenango County

Cattaraugus County

Orleans County

Chemung County

Tioga County

Broome County

Cortland County

Jefferson County

Oswego County

Oneida County

Madison County

Fulton County

Montgomery County

Chautauqua County

St. Lawrence County

