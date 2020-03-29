Cuomo: 100% of Company’s Workforce Must Continue to Stay Home

New York State remains on pause. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he's extending his executive order, 100 percent of a company's workforce must work from home until at least the middle of April.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last Friday, Cuomo signed the "New York State on PAUSE" executive order. It includes a new directive that all non-essential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions.

On Sunday during a press conference, Cuomo announced he's extending the executive order. Keeping all non-essential workers at home another until at least April 15.

"New York State on PAUSE is extended to April 15, Cuomo tweeted during the press conference. "That means the non-essential workforce is directed to continue to work from home until at least April 15. We will re-evaluate every two weeks."

The new rule doesn't apply to essential services like supermarkets, pharmacies, medical facilities and gas stations. Cuomo reiterated 100 percent of non-essential businesses must have employees work from home.

Here's a list of the businesses New York State considers "essential."

The apex of the virus will hit different parts of the country at different times and across the state of New York, Cuomo said.

New York City will hit the apex first, followed by the Lower Hudson Valley and Long Island and then the rest of New York State, according to Cuomo.

"We expect a curve in upstate New York. It might not be as high as Westchester and Long Island," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said hospitals upstate will help downstate hospitals at first and then then the apex hits other parts, the downstate hospitals will help upstate areas.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump confirmed he was thinking of placing all of New York State in quarantine as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York continue to soar. Trump and CDC later issued a travel advisory.

Cuomo said he agrees with the advisory because it affirms what New York is already doing.