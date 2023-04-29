Crazy Footage of &#8216;Baby Tornado&#8217; in New York

Crazy Footage of ‘Baby Tornado’ in New York

CHAIWATPHOTOS

You won't see a cow flying in one of these but it's still pretty astonishing. This video captures a tall and skinny funnel cloud in a New York park.

Hudson Valley Tornado

After a somewhat light winter season, New York State saw some pretty chaotic weather this past weekend. Parts of New York and the Hudson Valley saw everything from thunder, lightning, hail, earthquakes and even tornados.

There were reports of earthquakes near the Adirondacks and a tornado touched down in Rockland County.

What the Heck is a Baby Tornado?

A baby tornado or mini tornado is also called a dust devil in some states. They're not nearly as large or as strong as regular tornados. According to Weather.gov, these types of tornados can be spotted in almost all parts of the world. They can have a diameter that ranged anywhere from 10ft to 300ft. It only takes light winds for these funnels to form and it typically happens over hot ground like dirt or asphalt. It makes perfect sense they would be common at a park.

Get our free mobile app

 

Baby tornados are not as dangerous as larger ones but they can still bring destruction as they can reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour.


25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020

Here is a list that's been complied of the 25 films and tv shows that have been filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020.

Filed Under: New York Weather
Categories: Articles, Original Features
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post