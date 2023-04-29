Crazy Footage of ‘Baby Tornado’ in New York

You won't see a cow flying in one of these but it's still pretty astonishing. This video captures a tall and skinny funnel cloud in a New York park.

Hudson Valley Tornado

After a somewhat light winter season, New York State saw some pretty chaotic weather this past weekend. Parts of New York and the Hudson Valley saw everything from thunder, lightning, hail, earthquakes and even tornados.

There were reports of earthquakes near the Adirondacks and a tornado touched down in Rockland County.

What the Heck is a Baby Tornado?

A baby tornado or mini tornado is also called a dust devil in some states. They're not nearly as large or as strong as regular tornados. According to Weather.gov, these types of tornados can be spotted in almost all parts of the world. They can have a diameter that ranged anywhere from 10ft to 300ft. It only takes light winds for these funnels to form and it typically happens over hot ground like dirt or asphalt. It makes perfect sense they would be common at a park.

Baby tornados are not as dangerous as larger ones but they can still bring destruction as they can reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour.