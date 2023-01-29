I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.

I am a bit of a coyote fan. I have them near my house and I also have them outside my office. However, I am aware of what they can do around someone's property. If you have chickens or small pets Coyotes can be your worst nightmare. I think my issue is they look so much like dogs and I am such a huge dog lover but the truth is they aren't dogs and the coyote population does need to be managed.

Coyote Hunting in New York State

Last week I came across an event on social media that is both a competition and a way to help manage the coyote population but I will admit I had to think about it for a moment. The Sullivan County Conservation Club shared that the Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County will be holding their 15th Annual Coyote Hunt from February 3rd through the 5th with a $2000 grand prize. The idea of someone shooting coyotes didn't sit right for a moment.

Sullivan County Conservation Cub via Facebookl Sullivan County Conservation Club via Facebook loading...

Annual Coyote Hunting Event in Sullivan County, New York

I really had to think about it. I understand deer hunting because we eat that meat but then after careful contemplation, I realized deer hunting is also about conservation. Without hunting the deer population would grow to a point where deer would start suffering from other problems due to overpopulation and sadly the same is true for the coyote.

Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County - Seymour Streigold Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County - Seymour Streigold loading...

Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County, New York

The Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County hosts events and programs throughout the year, including this Annual Coyote Hunt. Founded in 1936 their mission is to preserve and promote fish and wildlife in Sullivan County, New York. To further goals of conservation education at the adult and youth level.

To represent good sportsmanship and fellowship. To secure a means of better understanding and cooperation between our member clubs, The New York Department of Environmental Conservation, The New York State Conservation Council and the Legislators of Sullivan County. (Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs of Sullivan County Inc)

Get our free mobile app

Sullivan County Conservation Club via Facebook Sullivan County Conservation Club via Facebook loading...

The Sullivan County Conservation Club is all about promoting conservation through education and they have been doing it since 1967. Follow them on Facebook. They offer courses and have programs that help promote the conservation of wildlife. The Coyote Hunt is not their event they are just spreading the word. They do have an event coming up on February 19th, 2023 called King of the Ice. They are working with Supernova Bait Co. and Tackle along with the White Lake Fire Company on this annual ice fishing event.

Facts New Yorkers Should Know About Coyotes

Animals Hunted in New York State

6 Animals That We Are Hunting In New York State

Animals Considered to be Dangerous in New York

The Most Dangerous Animals In New York State The most dangerous and even deadly animals and insects in New York State.