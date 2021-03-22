Parts of the Hudson Valley have faced these restrictions for over four months.

The remaining coronavirus yellow zones across New York State are no longer in existence. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced effective March 22, the final five remaining yellow zone clusters in New York State will be lifted.

Starting Monday, the yellow zone restrictions have been lifted in Newburgh, New Windsor East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan and Kew Gardens/Forest Hills in Queens.

The Newburgh New Windsor Yellow Zone was announced just before Thanksgiving. The stipulations being lifted means there are now fewer restrictions for mass and home gatherings, houses of worship and dining, where only four could sit at a table.

A Yellow Zone is considered a precautionary zone under Cuomo's cluster action initiative. The following restrictions are put in place in a Yellow Zone:

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Residental Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open: Surveillance testing required

