Gov. Cuomo confirmed COVID related restrictions will remain in place in the Hudson Valley while more cases of the UK strain was discovered in the region.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that following a decline in new COVID cases and hospitalization rates over the past weeks all orange zone restrictions, and some yellow zone restrictions, have been lifted statewide.

However, yellow zones in Newburgh, New Windsor, Bronx, Queens and Washington Heights remain in place. Below is a map of the Yellow Zone for Newburgh and New Windsor.

An area is eligible to enter a Yellow Zone if it has a three percent positivity rate over the past 10 days, is in the top 10 percent in the state for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and is experiencing week-over-week growth in daily admissions, officials say.

A Yellow Zone is considered a precautionary zone under Cuomo's cluster action initiative. The following restrictions are put in place in a Yellow Zone:

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Residental Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open: Surveillance testing required

Cuomo also announced additional cases of the UK variant have been found in Long Island, New York City, Westchester, Saratoga, Tompkins, Niagara, Onondaga, Essex and Warren Counties, bringing the statewide total to 42 cases.

"This war is not over and we must remain smart. Protecting of our hospitals and their staff remains a top priority and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure these facilities do not become overwhelmed," Cuomo said. "The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, but until it is in full view we must keep doing what we know works - wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings."

