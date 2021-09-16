COVID in New York: Hochul Shares Great News For The Vaccinated

Gov. Hochul gave vaccinated New Yorkers some great news.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.11 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is also 3.11 percent.

The Hudson Valley's COVID positivity rate remains higher than the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 3.57 percent. Five more Hudson Valley residents died from COVID on Wednesday. Three from Westchester County and one each from Orange and Dutchess counties.

Hochul confirmed 81.8 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 73.4 percent have completed their vaccine series. 69.3 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"While breakthrough infections are possible, those who are vaccinated are much less likely to experience the harshest effects of COVID if they do contract it, and are even less likely to die from the virus," Hochul said.

Hochul also shared good news for vaccinated New Yorkers when it comes to upcoming events and the upcoming holiday season.

"We are approaching the season of gatherings and there's no reason why those who have gotten their vaccine should have to sacrifice the fun of upcoming events. Wear masks to avoid breakthrough infections, wash your hands, and if you remain unvaccinated, take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and get yours today," Hochul said.

Hochul reported 31 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 56,139. 299 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,424 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 568 in ICU and 302 in ICU with intubation.

