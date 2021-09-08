COVID Continues to Move ‘In The Wrong Direction’ Across New York

Top New York officials continue to worry that many COVID metrics are "moving in the wrong direction."

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.99 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 3.27 percent.

"We are continuing to watch the numbers and while some metrics continue to be promising, others are moving in the wrong direction," Hochul said. "With students back at their schools and colleges and increasingly more people returning to work in-person, it is more critical than ever that we double down on everything we can do to stop the spread of infection."

Hochul reported 35 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 55,768. 271 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,356 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 507 in ICU and 261 in ICU with intubation, according to Hochul.

Hochul confirmed 80.5 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 72.3 percent have completed their vaccine series. 68 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"The single best weapon that we have in this fight is the vaccine, which is free, safe and effective. If you still need your shot, please get it as soon as possible so we can all be better protected," Hochul added.

