COVID Cases Skyrocket in Parts of New York As Restrictions Loom

New cases of COVID are up nearly 25 percent across New York as officials warn more restrictions could be put in place.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.59 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 3.77 percent.

"With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities," Hochul said. "Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others, and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down."

Hochul confirmed 89.8 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 80.2 percent have completed their vaccine series. 76.9 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

COVID cases are up about 22 percent in New York in recent weeks. The 7-day positivity rate is the highest since mid-April.

Some regions in New York are reporting significantly higher COVID numbers. Below is each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

Last week Hochul warned she may have to bring back more COVID restrictions.

New York's governor did not detail what action she would take, but told Empire State residents to use her words as a "warning."

"So this is the warning. The warning is going out loud and clear today, and I truly hope that the community at large will listen to this because it doesn't have to be this way," Hochul added.

Hochul told New Yorkers she doesn't want to issue health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But she will do what needs to be done.

"It doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be. We can do better," she said. "We're not coming in to be heavy-handed and dictatorial. We want to liberate local governments to do what they do best."

