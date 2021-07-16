COVID Cases Increased By Almost 75% in New York
New cases of COVID are continuing to soar across New York State and the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 1.17 percent of all COVID tests came back positive and the seven-day average percent positive is at 1.04 percent. This marks the first time in months the seven-day average is above 1 percent.
On Thursday, Cuomo confirmed 956 tests came back positive out of 81,951 tests. On July 5, 255 tests were reported positive.
"We need everyone who hasn't taken the shot yet to do so as soon as possible," Cuomo stressed. "Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated, and sites are open across the state for appointments or walk-ins. Getting vaccinated doesn't just help you—it keeps your family and community safe too, so take your shot today."
In the Hudson Valley, 0.90 percent of tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. That daily positive percent number has increased in the Mid-Hudson Region each day for at least the past six days, according to Cuomo's office.
