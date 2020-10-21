COVID-19 Declining in Hudson Valley, New York Hot Spots

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the hot spots of the Hudson Valley and New York State.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed in "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 2.91 percent - down from 3.31 percent the day before.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,955 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 115 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 86,585 test results were reported, yielding 1,086 positives or a 1.25 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.32 percent with focus areas included.

The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 9.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday.

In the "Red Zone" hot spots, the percent positive of COVID-19 tests is decreasing in all of the red-zone clusters, since the end of September.

Orange County Red-Zone

9/27-10/3 % Positive: 24.64%

10/4-10/10 % Positive: 12.41%

10/11- 10/17 % Positive: 4.62%

10/18 % Positive: 1.35%

10/19 % Positive: 6.0%

Rockland County Red-Zone

9/27-10/3 % Positive: 12.29%

10/4-10/10 % Positive: 9.77%

10/11- 10/17 % Positive: 4.54%

10/18 % Positive: 2.68%

10/19 % Positive: 1.99%

Brooklyn County Red-Zone

9/27-10/3 % Positive: 6.69%

10/4-10/10 % Positive: 5.86%

10/11- 10/17 % Positive: 5.29%

10/18 % Positive: 4.6%

10/19 % Positive: 3.45%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills Red-Zone

9/27-10/3 % Positive: 3.82%

10/4-10/10 % Positive: 3.71%

10/11- 10/17 % Positive: 2.58%

10/18 % Positive: 1.4%

10/19 % Positive: 2.17%

Queens Far Rockaway Red-Zone

9/27-10/3 % Positive: 2.33%

10/4-10/10 % Positive: 2.88%

10/11- 10/17 % Positive: 2.08%

10/18 % Positive: 0.93%

10/19 % Positive: 1.84%

Cuomo hinted he may release new zones on Wednesday.