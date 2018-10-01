Couple Sues Hudson Valley Homeowners Over Ruined Wedding

An engaged couple is suing for $250,000 after they claim that Hudson Valley homeowners canceled their wedding plans.

According to the New York Post, Allan Bahn and Haiqin (Vicky) Zhang of Manhattan planned to have their wedding at an Airbnb they found in Hopewell Junction. The Dutchess County villa is listed as "The Mission House Sanctuary" and goes for $1000 per night.

Photos of the listing depict a sprawling villa with 2,400 square feet of deck space, a pond, outdoor seating areas and other features that seem like they would make for a perfect wedding venue.

Bahn and Zhang claim the homeowners pulled out of the rental agreement just 16 days before their October 6 wedding was to take place. The Hudson Valley homeowners say they canceled the reservation after finding out that the couple was hosting a wedding at their house. The Airbnb listing clearly states that "no parties or events" are allowed

The engaged couple says they think it's ridiculous that the wedding was canceled, claiming that all of their correspondence with the homeowners stated that they were "celebrating their wedding." The couple says they even agreed to pay an extra $500 per night for the ability to use the home as a wedding venue.

The wedding has now been moved to Tavern on the Green in New York, and the couple is suing the Airbnb users for "emotional harm" and breach of contract to the tune of $250,000.