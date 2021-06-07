Cool Off This Summer at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers

It's about to get hot this summer and you need to stay cool.

I can already tell this is going to be a hot summer. Granted, every summer is hot. But I feel it in my bones that this summer will be extra hot. Looking ahead to this weekend, June 5 and 6, the temperatures will be in the 90s. Sunday will get up to 94 with sunshine! I don't know about you, but my apartment doesn't have a pool and air conditioning just isn't enough sometimes. If you're in a heat pickle like me, I found something that could help us cool off this summer.

According to the Dutchess County Parks Facebook page, the Bowdoin Park Splash Pad is ready to cool us all off. The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The splash pad is just a mix of sprinklers and shower-systems that are perfect for young kids who just need to cool off. They advise that you plan accordingly to allow time to dry off, get changed, and exit the park by closing.

With the splash pad, you can really make it a whole day of fun at Bowdoin Park. I always love checking out the trails there. There's plenty of picnic table space to have lunch or snacks. And of course, you can play on the playground or spread a blanket out on the grass. The splash pad is an excellent addition to Bowdoin Park and I hope you use it as much as you can!