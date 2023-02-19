If you drive through the Balmville area of Newburgh, New York you are sure to be aware of the adorable church converted to a home that sits at 80 Balmville Road.

If like me you have driven that road for years you probably can remember back to when the property was first renovated and become a home. That happened back when the Balmville Tree which sits just outside the property's stone walls was still standing as a whole tree.

Old St Anges Chapel on Balmville Road in Newburgh, NY

I really enjoy looking at real estate. It gives me design ideas for my house plus it is a great way to get a look inside homes that you have driven by all your life but never actually gotten to tour. The Carpenter Gothic Style home as it is described on its for sale listing which is located at 80 Balmville road in Newburgh, is one of the many places I always want to peek inside.

80 Balmville Road for Sale in Newburgh New York

From the outside, you could tell it was going to be uniquely different inside but the renovations to make it modern have taken it up another notch. With its loft-style bedroom and courtyard garden this place would be hard to duplicate. Who would think that living in an old chapel could be so modern and authentic all at the same time?

Old St Agnes Chapel For Sale in Newburgh, New York

The arched doors, the choir loft style second floor, and the way they incorporated the stone fireplace whoever took the time to bring this place into this century made sure to think of everything. It even has an apartment which I never notice. It is deceiving how big this place really is on the inside.

Look Inside this Chapel Built in 1901 that Has Been Renovated into a Home

A Piece Newburgh History For Sale The home that is now located at 80 Balmville Road in Newburgh was once a chapel. Erected in 1901 as St Agnes Chapel, this beyond charming piece of Orange County history has been converted into a modern home that pays tribute to its original design. Located just steps from the famous Balmville Tree with just over a half acre of grounds this chapel turned home is a must-see for anyone who loves Gothic Style architecture.

