Convenience Store in Hudson Valley Closed After COVID-19 Exposure

A popular convenience store in the Hudson Valley is currently closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee from the Cumberland Farms located on 270 Route 17K in Newburgh tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The employee recently told workers of the positive COVID-19 test. The convenience store closed down at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for deep cleaning. The store will remain closed for the time being, with the hope of reopening in a few days, officials say.

"One of Cumberland Farms' Team Members at our 270 Route 17K, Newburgh, NY location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 3:00 PM (EST) on Tuesday, August 18th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time," Cumberland Farms said in a statement sent to Hudson Valley Post.

All Cumberland Farms employees that work in the Newburgh store have been contacted and were told to follow CDC-recommended guidelines, officials say.

"We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," Cumberland Farms said.