Many of our Hudson Valley towns offer community service groups. Organizations that work to enhance and support a variety of people. They exist in order for us to take advantage of their hard work. They also count on us to be part of their solution.

The New Paltz Community Wellness is one of the organizations in Ulster County that is working hard in the New Paltz area to help support youth, adults, and families. One of the programs they are known for is their free monthly Narcan training which they wrapped up in May.

New Paltz Community Wellness 3rd Annual BBQ and Movie Night

By following their Facebook page you will be able to see what they have planned for the summer. They are big supporters of the New Paltz Free Fridge Program which is located in the Village of New Paltz and regularly stocked with food prepared and donated by members of the community.

Even though their Narcan programs are done for the summer New Paltz Community Wellness is not done doing things for the community. As a matter of fact, they are getting ready to hold their 3rd Annual Community BBQ & Outdoor Movie Night in Hasbrouck Park on Saturday, July 15th, 2023.

The BBQ is held from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and then followed by a movie at around 8:45 PM when the sun goes down. Food Refreshments and the activities are all free. So what do you need to do to be a part of the fun? Absolutely nothing but they would like you to vote on the movie they plan to show.

There are three to pick from: Strange World, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Turning Red. I have included both the link and the trailers so you can cast your vote before the Wednesday deadline of June 7th, 2023.

Strange World Movie Trailer

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

Turning Red Trailer

Watch all three movie trailers then vote for your favorite. Full disclosure I voted for Turning Red.

