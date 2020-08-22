City of Newburgh Holding Drive-In Movie Nights

The City of Newburgh is joining in on the fun and drive-in movies! Just like Ulster and Dutchess County, they too will be showing a handful of movies, drive-in style.

You don't want to miss out because there are only two movies left on the calendar:

August 20 Abominable

August 27 Space Jam

The movies will be shown in the Ann Street parking lot, with a start time of approximately 8:30 pm.

It is suggested that you arrive by 6 PM just to make sure that you will get a spot to safely watch the movie. Do not worry if you do not have a car, bring your chair and watch. Spaces will be available until capacity is reached.

Just a note, there will not be bathroom facilities on site.

For all of the details about the outdoor movie program, click here.