Cinnabon Testing First-Ever Chocolate Product in Hudson Valley

Two Hudson Valley Cinnabons are part of a very select group chosen to test the company's first-ever chocolate product.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On March 11, Cinnabon will begin testing its first-ever chocolate product, Choco BonBites.

The Cinnabon located inside the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown and one at the Palisades Center in West Nyack are are two of only 11 Cinnabons in the United States chosen to take part in the limited-time test run, officials confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.

Choco BonBites are made with classic Cinnabon dough and layered with a rich, chocolate schmear, topped with chocolate cream cheese frosting and the brand’s signature cream cheese drizzle.