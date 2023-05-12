Impractical Joker Surprises New Paltz Burger Hot Spot

The employees of a restaurant in New Paltz were stunned to see a celebrity guest stop in for lunch.

Have you been to the New Moonburger location yet? The hit burger joint originally from Kingston opened a new Ulster County location earlier this year. It's right on Main Street in New Paltz and in a short amount of time the restaurant has been getting some great reviews online. It has almost a 5 star rating on Google.

The New Paltz location offers take out and counter service. You never know who you might see there. When you work at a popular restaurant with quick service you could see well over 100 customers in a day. Although every customer is important after a while they all might start to look alike. When someone who is on TV every week walks in it clearly isn't difficult to spot them.

The show Impractical Jokers has been entertaining fans for over a decade now. Their fun antics have made them all famous and recognizable. I wonder how many takes they need to record until they find someone who doesn't know who they are. If you did see one of the cast members in public you might even think you're on the show.

It looks like Sal Vulcano got to check out the new location.

The famous comedian and television star took time the time to pose for a picture with the crew there. It looks like Sal had a great experience at the popular restaurant. That's good news because he famously didn't have a great experience at a fast food restaurant in Monticello.

Former cast member Joe Gatto will be performing stand up comedy in Poughkeepsie in December.