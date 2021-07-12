Last month the Hudson Valley and the local music industry was shocked by the sudden death of beloved stage manager Bob Morf. Bob had worked as stage manager of the Chance Theater, the Mid Hudson Civic Center, and countless other venues in the Hudson Valley and beyond for decades. Bob was one of those guys that had been around forever, and somehow you just figured he always would be.

Last month Bob was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident. Bob Morf, who loved life, music, his friends, and above all, his family was no longer with us. It was unbelievable when we heard and it still is. And as much as all who knew and loved Bob are hurting, nobody hurts in a situation like this more than the family. On so many levels, including financially among other ways.

Bob was a guy to celebrate, and that’s exactly what’s happening at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Aug. 15, from noon - 5PM. It’s a Celebration of Life to Honor Bob Morph, and to help raise money for his family. There will be live music, raffles, a 50/50, and lots of love and memories.

It’s only a $10 donation, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to Bob’s family. Bob Morf was a big force in the Hudson Valley and beyond, and this is going to be a great way to celebrate Bob, his work, and his life, while helping the loved ones he left behind. For more information about the Celebration of Life Fundraiser for the family of Bob Morf, check out the Chance Theater website.

