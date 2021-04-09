Celebrate Earth Day Weekend in Dutchess County
Earth Day is coming up on Thursday, April 22 and Dutchess County is getting ready to celebrate the earth at Bowdoin Park on Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls. And what a fun weekend it’s going to be.
The Earth Awakening Weekend at Bowdoin Park will be from 9AM - 4PM on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. The weekend will include local artists and special guests, a story walk, an art exhibit and sale, a scavenger hunt, beekeeping demonstration, live plein air paint out, the chapel rededication, native plant education, kids nature art workshop, and more.
It’s going to be a fun and educational weekend that the whole family can enjoy together. After the past year’s unfortunate events, the folks in Dutchess County thought this would be a perfect way to celebrate growth, renewal, hope, life, music, and connection. And I think they're on to something.
Just a little background on Earth Day. It was first celebrated on April 22 in 1970, and I’m showing my age, but I remember the very first one. I was a kid, but somehow I realized the importance of the day, and I try to recognize it in some way each year. Lots of people plant trees on Earth Day. Others volunteer their time to help clean up the neighborhood or area parks. It might even be something as simple as being more aware of composting and recycling.
How will you celebrate the earth this year? If you’re looking for something special to do, why not head to Bowdoin Park on Sheafe Road for the Earth Awakening Weekend? It will be a fun learning experience and it’s totally free to attend.