Urgent CDC Food Safety Alert for 3 Types of Onion Affects New York
Take a moment before you decide to make those homemade onion rings. The CDC has some important information about onions you need to know.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier today (October 20, 2021) on their Facebook page that there has been a Salmonella outbreak surrounding onions and that it is causing problems nation wide. At the time of the announcement 652 people had become ill and 129 had to be hospitalized.
The outbreak of Salmonella is food safety alert has been issued for whole red, white and yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. (The CDC Map of States with cases)
It is important to note that these onions were imported at the end of August on or around the 27th. Unfortunately, onion can be stored for several month so there is a chance that contaminated onion are still out there in stores, homes and restaurants.
The CDC is recommending that your check your onions especially if you have had them in storage. If the label is no longer on them, play it safe and throw them out. It is also important that you clean any place that the onions may have been store to prevent addition food contamination.
According to the release from the CDC your should be looking out for the following symptoms:
Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
Bloody diarrhea
So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, Dry mouth and throat, Feeling dizzy when standing up - CDC
If you believe you have come in contact with Salmonella be sure to consult your doctor.